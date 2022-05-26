Big Brother 24: Are we closing in on premiere date news?

We’re almost at the end of May and yet, there still isn’t any formal news when it comes to a Big Brother 24 premiere date. What gives with that?

It’s true that at this point last year, we already knew when season 23 was going to start — but don’t take this as any sign that the CBS show is necessarily starting later. The network promotes things on their own schedule, and honestly they don’t have to do much to get people to watch this. They just need to ensure that there is a good cast and live feeds for people to check out 24/7.

Does it seem at least like a premiere date announcement is coming soon? If you want to use Julie Chen Moonves’ Instagram as evidence (whether or not you should is a totally different story), that feels possible. She has started to hype up the show more over the past week, and we’re starting to think there’s a chance we’ll hear a date at some point next week. Unless there’s some big news that comes out later today, it makes zero sense to announce something tomorrow right before a three-day weekend. (Some people take Friday off, as well — the news will get lost in the shuffle.)

So when are we realistically expecting to see the show back? Odds are, it’s going to happen either in late June or early July, which has been the timeframe for the majority of the seasons. (The big exception is obviously season 22, which was pushed back due to the global health crisis.) Most of the calendar around the season should be similar in terms of the cast reveal/house tour. The BB rollout tends to be a fairly well-oiled machine by and large.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 24 right now

What are you hoping to see on Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Chen Moonves (@juliechenmoonves)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







