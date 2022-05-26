Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: A new reason of hope for Kim?

It’s pretty darn clear already that we’ll be waiting a while to check out Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 — and yes, we’ve entered the acceptance phase of that.

What we are still in denial about, however, is the notion that something terrible could be happening to Kim Wexler. We want to see her happy and living her best life down the road, regardless of if that is with Jimmy or not.

Have you watched our Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 review yet? Then what are you waiting for? Be sure to check that out below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — and, of course, remember that we’ll be back to break down the second part of the season further.

One of the biggest fears we’ve had for Kim throughout the series is that she’s going to die and in theory, there’s still a good chance she could. All of the references to her and Nebraska could be red herrings and intentional misdirects, and it’s clear already that she’s not around in the Breaking Bad timeline, at least in a meaningful way for Saul.

If there’s one good reason why Kim survives, is it solely because Better Call Saul would be killing too many people off? Hear us out: It would start to become too much of a pattern if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould were to erase every major character from the show. We don’t think the producers want to bring Nacho, Howard, and Kim all to the guillotine in succession this season.

If Nacho and Howard survived these first seven episodes, we’d start to feel more pessimistic about Kim’s long-term fate. As it stands, though, doesn’t at least one original character from this show deserve to live? We’re still holding out hope for that…

Related – Check out more news about Better Call Saul and what the future holds right now

Are you feeling any more hope for Kim moving into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stay here at the site for other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







