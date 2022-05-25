Is Halo new this week on Paramount+? Early season 2 talk

Is Halo new this week over on Paramount+? Are we about to get a chance to dive back into the world of Master Chief?

We know that last week was one of the more action-packed installments of the season, especially since it revolved around John sacrificing a significant part of his humanity. From our standpoint, it feels as though Cortana is on some level “taking over,” and seeing how that plays out will be an integral part of what lies ahead here.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a good while to see some of this play out. There is no new episode this week on the streaming service, and there won’t be one for at least the rest of the week. Last week served as the season 1 finale! The show has been renewed for a season 2 already, and there are a few things that are going to change! Take, for example, a new showrunner behind the scenes. We can’t speak to whether or not Halo will veer closer to its source material moving forward, but at times it felt like season 1 was trying to set the stage to some events from the games while also attempting to do its own thing. It was trying to balance a couple of different things all at once, and not all of them it did successfully.

Yet, we don’t want to judge all of Halo on its first season, largely because there are so many different ways that the show could evolve and change moving forward. We’ve seen plenty of examples of series that take a couple of years in order to find their footing; Fringe is a great example of this, and we’d also look at Gotham as one that tried to do its own thing before eventually realizing that it was better to bring it back closer to the source material.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Halo moving forward

What do you want to see on Halo season 2 when it eventually premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







