Call the Midwife season 12 filming: New Christmas Special teases!

We may be waiting a long time to see Call the Midwife season 12 on the air, but rest assured, the BBC is working to make it happen! Filming is currently underway on the upcoming Christmas Special that precedes it, and we have a couple of new previews to help keep you excited.

First and foremost, let’s take a look at Dr. Turner. In the post on Twitter below, you can see Stephen McGann’s character do his best to deliver a baby! Isn’t it great to see that he’s back in action? For a good portion of the season 11 finale, a lot of us were collectively holding our breath. It was hard not to, given the fact that the character’s life was in jeopardy. We do think that writer Heidi Thomas wanted to considerably have us concerned entering the finale, but not utterly devastated by anyone’s deaths. Both Turner and Sister Julienne live to see another day!

Based on this photo alone, it’s clear already that Turner is going to be back doing exactly what he does the best. Hopefully, he’ll continue to oversee some powerful and imaginative medical stories throughout season 12.

Meanwhile, the second image we’ve got here is of none other than Helen George’s character of Trixie! The actress was on maternity leave towards the end of season 11, but we hope there’s some wonderful (and romantic!) stuff ahead for the character. Trixie is someone who has gone through her fair share of tragedy and pain since the start of the show and while there will always be happiness and sadness, we hope that she can have a little more joy in her life.

While the Call the Midwife Christmas Special will (of course) launch on December 25, we are hoping to see season 12 proper in early 2023 in Britain and spring 2023 here in the United States.

