Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1: How was Ewan McGregor a driving force?

One week from Friday, you are going to see the much-anticipated premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi over on Disney+. There is so much to be excited about with this!

So where do we start? Perhaps the best natural place is by noting that from the very start, this was a project of passion for a number of people involved — and that includes the star in Ewan McGregor. Given his star power, it would be easy for him to look at this project as yet another role. However, that isn’t the case! In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy made it clear that much of the driving force for this project was the man behind Obi-Wan himself:

“The beauty of Obi-Wan Kenobi is Ewan [McGregor] desperately wanted to do this. He has been so engaged in the entire process, and our excitement and reason for doing this is that the real Obi-Wan wanted to tell this story … We got excited by the idea that Ewan McGregor wanted to come back, and Hayden Christensen wanted to come back. Just as fans, everybody inside the company was like, ‘Let’s see if we can make this work.’”

There is so much story that could be mined from this story and for us personally, we rather like that Disney+ is the venue for this. We understand that this could be thought of as another cinematic entry in the Skywalker saga, but that’s not really what this show is about. This is not a Darth Vader show; this is an Obi-Wan show. This is a chance to fill in the tracks on a character who has been loved for generations.

Given the track record that Disney has established in between The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the stakes are obviously high for what Obi-Wan Kenobi can be. Let’s just hope that it can find a way to live up to this avalanche of expectations.

