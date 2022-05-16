9-1-1 season 6 premiere date hopes; is it 100% renewed?

Following tonight’s finale on Fox, do you want to know when the 9-1-1 season 6 premiere date could be? Is the series for sure coming back!

Let’s start off with the good news here that you don’t have anything to worry about here. While there was some uncertainty earlier today that the show would be renewed due to prolonged negotiations, a deal closed this afternoon. There are more episodes coming! You can breathe easy about that, and the same goes for the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off show.

As for a premiere date, it feels reasonably easy to guess that the Angela Bassett drama will kick off in either late September or early October. Remember here that this is the same premiere window we’ve seen for this show time and time again since season 2, and there’s no real reason for Fox to change it. They need to lead off their fall season with one of their biggest shows, right?

The larger mystery to us right now is whether they will save Lone Star again for midseason like they did this past year. We understand the motivation behind it, since it allows a new show to air alongside the flagship show and there is some value to that. Yet, you also want to keep interest high in both series! It’d also be great to get more of a substantial crossover this time around; we had some little teases here and there as of late but in general, the global health crisis has made things a little bit complicated there.

Rest assured, a full 9-1-1 season 6 premiere date should be announced at some point in the next few months. Keep your eyes peeled!

