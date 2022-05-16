Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 18 chatter

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we about to have a chance to dive right into season 5 episode 18?

Of course, there are a few different things we’re excited to get into here, and all of it has to start with the following: Not only is there a new episode tonight, but it’s the finale! It also happens to be the wedding of Shaun and Lea! Sure, there’s a bittersweet element to all of this in that it’s the last episode for a while, but we’re ready to get some romance for these characters … provided that things go off without a hitch. Since there have been some wedding interruptions in the past already, we recognize that you can never be too confident in anything in regards to this.

For a few more details on what’s ahead here, we suggest that you check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 18 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Sons”– Shaun and Lea make a big life decision and are pleasantly surprised by the support they receive from their friends at the hospital. Meanwhile, when Dr. Wolke’s parents show up with a revelation, Asher struggles to accept that he and his father may never truly understand one another on the season finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, we suggest that you have your tissues on standby: The promos have us worried that a major medical event could be happening! We’re especially worried about Dr. Glassman, and that’s mostly because we’ve seen him suffer some health issues before.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 18?

Are you hoping to see some big stuff tonight, from a wedding to a cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

