Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 18 chatter

The Good Doctor Shaun and Lea weddingIs The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we about to have a chance to dive right into season 5 episode 18?

Of course, there are a few different things we’re excited to get into here, and all of it has to start with the following: Not only is there a new episode tonight, but it’s the finale! It also happens to be the wedding of Shaun and Lea! Sure, there’s a bittersweet element to all of this in that it’s the last episode for a while, but we’re ready to get some romance for these characters … provided that things go off without a hitch. Since there have been some wedding interruptions in the past already, we recognize that you can never be too confident in anything in regards to this.

For a few more details on what’s ahead here, we suggest that you check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 18 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Sons”– Shaun and Lea make a big life decision and are pleasantly surprised by the support they receive from their friends at the hospital. Meanwhile, when Dr. Wolke’s parents show up with a revelation, Asher struggles to accept that he and his father may never truly understand one another on the season finale of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, we suggest that you have your tissues on standby: The promos have us worried that a major medical event could be happening! We’re especially worried about Dr. Glassman, and that’s mostly because we’ve seen him suffer some health issues before.

