The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 2 preview: What’s to come?

Want to know more about The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 2 following what we saw during tonight’s premiere? There is a lot to brace yourself for!

At the center of this show is a love story, but a complicated one. You’ve got someone in Claire who has known variations of Henry for much of her life and yet, there’s a version of Henry who isn’t quite as familiar. There are multiple forces and iterations of him at conflict within himself, and you’ll see as the season progresses that nothing is going to become any easier for him. The conflicts will be endless and he will continually find himself surrounded by his own mess.

For Claire, the challenge is easily just trying to balance out and understand what’s in front of her, and also how to keep fighting for what it is she wants.

In theory, it feels like you have someone at the center of this story in Steven Moffat who could create a universe around time travel rather well. Just remember that this is someone who worked for years on Doctor Who, and there are few shows out there as topsy-turvy as this one.

Don’t expect episode 2 to be the sort of one that gives you answers or really any closure. This is a show that is still working on actively establishing the rules! There could be a lot of imagination that comes with that, but the writing also needs to steer clear of melodrama. Epic love stories aren’t always for everyone, and we’re sure that this whole will prove that once again.

One more thing that feels clear? You’re going to see a lot of clothing tossed around — and we don’t even mean that in an explicit way. It’s just a stipulation to Henry’s time-travel as a whole.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Time Traveler’s Wife right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Time Traveler’s Wife season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







