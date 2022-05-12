FBI: International season 1 spoilers: Chicago Fire actress to appear

For those out there who weren’t excited enough for Tuesday’s new episode of FBI: International, there is more good news to share within!

This week, it was announced by Wolf Entertainment themselves that you are going to see a familiar face coming up in Nicole Forester. You best know her for playing Casey’s sister Christie on Chicago Fire, and some of her other credits include Boss and Guiding Light.

So who is she playing within the context of this particular Dick Wolf show? Her role is that of Marian Watts, an American mother who becomes concerned about her son — and understandably so! The logline for this episode gives you a better understanding of why:

The Fly Team and Jaeger head to Berlin when the 19-year-old son of an American billionaire is found unresponsive in his apartment. As the team seeks to determine if foul play was involved, they realize there’s a shadowy group on the case as well.

Aside from Forester guest-starring in this episode, we’re also just grateful to see Jaeger still around the team. Based on the end of this past episode, it’s rather easy to assume that her job could be in a certain degree of jeopardy. As a matter of fact, she could even be fired by the end of the season! We’re hoping that some folks within the Fly Team do their best to help her, but that could be a story for the end of the season. Remember that there are two episodes left before season 1 comes to a close, and the show has already been renewed for both a season 2 and season 3.

For another preview for Tuesday’s episode, be sure to look below.

A familiar face will be making an appearance in an upcoming episode of #FBIInternational! @nicoleforester, who has appeared as Matt Casey’s sister in #ChicagoFire will be joining the #FBIFam next week pic.twitter.com/6pqud2j5Jf — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 11, 2022

