New Amsterdam season 4 episode 20: Did Dr. Fuentes really quit?

Tonight, New Amsterdam season 4 episode 20 finally capped off an incredible arc, and with that, they finally gave Max Goodwin a victory.

After all, the hospital is back! Or, to a certain extent. Dr. Fuentes ended up resigning after a mass walkout of the staff. There was a lot that they were able to do in order to ensure that she turned in her badge once and for all. It was a move of them collectively risking their own futures to ensure that the hospital still had one.

Of course, through all of this comes a great dilemma, and it was explained to Max at the end of the episode. The protest wasn’t just anti-Fuentes; it was also pro-Max. It was driven so much by the belief people had in him to change this hospital for good. We think he wants to help them in every way that he can; yet, he also wants to be in London with Helen. He continues to find himself pushed and pulled in two different directions. The thing is about this character is that he leads with his heart; he’s done so much for other people, and it only makes sense now that he does something for himself. (We felt so bad for Helen when she talked about needing Max there with her, and he’s on a completely separate continent.)

What matters the most for him? Is there any sort of middle ground here that he can find? We imagine that this is going to be one of the central struggles at the heart of the remaining episodes, and we are curious to see them explored.

