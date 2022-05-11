NCIS season 19 episode 20 photo: The ‘All or Nothing’ mission

As you prepare to see NCIS season 19 episode 20 to arrive on CBS on Monday night, brace yourself for an exciting (and unique) case! “All or Nothing” is a show about gambling — or, a case that involves gambling to a certain degree.

Who is stealing a slot machine and pocketing some of the money? Also, what happened to the person responsible for doing it? Let’s just say that we could be getting a pretty intriguing mystery, largely because there are so many different ways this could pan out. How deep does this operation go? What sort of mess has been created here?

The photo above shows the core of the team — Knight, Torres, McGee, and Parker — all in the midst of an investigation here. On paper, this feels a little bit like more of the same for the show, but there are some other things that we can consider here. Take, for starters, that Knight’s going to have two separate storylines of importance here. We know that for a good chunk of the episode, we’re going to be seeing this character with Jimmy as their time together takes a shocking turn. Yet, she’ll also be involved in this case.

Are these two separate stories for Knight linked in ways that are not currently clear? That’s something the show could surprise us with when the episode airs, and we know they do like to that…

