Magnum PI season 4 finale spoilers: Are multiple cliffhangers ahead?

Just in case you weren’t excited enough about the Magnum PI season 4 finale tomorrow night on CBS, we now have this to share.

In a new post on Twitter this morning, the writers’ room for the show confirmed something that so many of us have speculated about for a while: That there will be cliffhangers. To be specific, there are a “couple of cliffhangers” that you will have a chance to see here.

So what will these cliffhangers be about here? The most obvious one is something pertaining to Magnum and Higgins’ relationship. It’s clear at this point that the two have feelings for each other, and we could be getting close to a confession. Of course, a confession does not equal the two actually getting together, and that is where some things could start to get a little bit ambiguous. We’ve gone over this in the past, but it’s clear at this point that they each have a lot at stake! It’s not just about a prospective romance, but also their friendship and the partnership they’ve built solving cases over the years.

As for another possible cliffhanger, there are some other things to think about. Is the life of a major character in danger? Is someone contemplating a major life decision? This show has slowly evolved a lot of the characters over time, and whatever happens in the finale could be an extension of that.

Of course, at this point we’d just love to get news on a season 5 before the finale is actually here. Given that CBS just renewed The Equalizer for two more seasons earlier today, we’d love to imagine that we’re fairly close to an announcement. (Of course, we’re expressing all of this hope with the assumption that Magnum is coming back; anything can still happen, but we are optimistic.)

Season finale tomorrow! We went big on this one. Normally eps are shot in 7 days. This one took 9. Lots of thrills. Lots of emo. And a couple of cliffhangers. #MagnumPI — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) May 5, 2022

