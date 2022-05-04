The Conners season 4 episode 19 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on The Conners season 4 episode 19, you care going to be seeing an episode titled “Three Ring Circus.” No matter how you slice it, doesn’t that feel like the perfect title for a show like this? We’ve seen so many crazy conflicts on this show over the years but, quite surprisingly, much of this particular story could be about a celebration!

In particular, there’s a big question that all parties involved could be asking themselves: Is there any way that we’re going to be able to plan all of these parties at once? Are any of them going to feel special? This could be a wild, super-fun episode that also further sets the stage for the finale the following week. For more, go ahead and check out the full The Conners season 4 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Three Ring Circus” – Ben and Darlene are excited to share their good news with the family; but before they have the chance, Neville and Jackie, and Aldo and Harris share some very similar news of their own. Looks like there are three parties to plan! A new episode of “The Conners” airs WEDNESDAY, MAY 11 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For those of you who are a little bit curious to learn what’s coming up in the long-term, know that there are plans for there to be another season. Many of the show’s core cast have already signed on at this point, so it’s really just a matter of getting the official renewal in at ABC. There’s no real pressure to see any of the stories the rest of the season be rushed; there’s going to be a chance to see all of them play out a little bit further.

