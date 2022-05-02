Is Peter Krause leaving 9-1-1? Is Bobby Nash actually dead?

Is Peter Krause leaving 9-1-1? Is there a chance you could see Bobby Nash die on tonight’s new episode?

Based on the promos that aired in advance of this episode, we absolutely understand why there could have been some fears out there. Krause’s character was in a pretty darn precarious position, and there was no indication that he’d get out of it in one piece.

Of course, this could just be the show’s way of trying to hype up something as they often do, but there are some other things to remember in the midst of all of this. Take, for starters, the fact that Bobby isn’t mentioned in the synopses for either of the final season 5 episodes, or that the title for the finale is “Starting Over.” These could just be things designed to keep tonight’s story under wraps, but we were certainly more nervous entering episode 16 tonight than we would have otherwise have been. (Being so close to the end of the season is also a cause for concern — isn’t this the best optimal time to make people freak out?)

Now, let’s share the good news after watching the episode: You don’t have a reason to worry any further. Bobby was involved in the fire at the call center; however, he did make it through in one piece! Despite having a bunch of rubble falling on him, he managed to both make it through okay and also still be a hero. Basically, this entire story was everything we love about Bobby. He doesn’t crave the spotlight and ultimately, this is one of the reasons a lot of people look up to him in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1, including more thoughts on what the future could hold

Were you worried entering tonight’s 9-1-1 season 5 episode 16 that Peter Krause could be leaving the show?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay here for more updates on the entire 9-1-1 franchise through the rest of the season. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







