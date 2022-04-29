Doctor Who season 14: What does current showrunner know?

Doctor Who season 14 could premiere at some point in 2023, and we know it could look and feel a little bit different. After all, there will be a new star as The Doctor, and we know already that Russell T. Davies is returning as showrunner.

For the time being, Davies and the BBC have kept everything quiet about the long-term future of the show, not that this comes as a shock. For the time being, all parties involved seem more privy on focus on what is directly in front of them. We still have one more episode from Chris Chibnall, and that will feature Jodie Whittaker eventually regenerating into the latest Doctor.

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine in a new interview, Chibnall made it clear that he’s heard at least a few details on what’s coming up — but also not too much:

“I know a little about what’s going to happen, but not very much … Really I don’t want to know, because I just want to go back to enjoying watching the show as a viewer.”

Chibnall appears ready to move on and do some other things, and we don’t blame him after being a part of this show for so many years. The most important thing here is that new iteration of the show gets off to a great start and there is a fairly smooth transition. We feel like the second Davies era will intentionally look and feel a little bit different, but this is also a man who already knows a great deal about what viewers want. We don’t think that he is going to be chomping at the bit to fundamentally change everything and shock viewers in the process.

