Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 20 spoilers: Mother’s Day surprise?

Prepare to be shocked: There may be something pleasant that happens to Benson on Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 20. When you think about it, Mariska Hargitay’s character has gone through it more times than we can count. She’s been assaulted, faced dangerous criminals, and worked around the clock without always getting any respect or commendation from others.

Yet, in this upcoming episode titled “Did You Believe in Miracles?,” something more pleasant may be coming for her … maybe. If nothing else, it does feel like Mother’s Day is going to be a part of the story! Below, you can check out the full SVU season 23 episode 20 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

05/05/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a student’s school reports a girl missing, the squad must track down a trusted family friend for answers. Benson gets a Mother’s Day surprise. TV-14

Is this surprise a good thing? We certainly hope so, and it could give us a nice little window into her life away from the team. We know that SVU will always be about fighting for the victims and it absolutely should be; yet, it’s also nice to have these opportunities to see how Benson is doing as a mother or some other parts of her life.

Before we go, we should also remind you once more of where we are in the season. There are 22 episodes ordered overall by NBC, and that of course means that the next few are all going to be important in their own way. Brace yourselves for a few big moments, and also some potential surprises that could set the stage for season 24.

