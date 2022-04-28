A Million Little Things season 4 episode 18 spoilers: Who is ‘Slipping’?

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about A Million Little Things season 4 episode 18? This is an episode titled “Slipping” and just from hearing that alone we’ve got some reasons for concern. There could be a few bad things coming!

Can we gather any hints from what the could be from the initial synopsis? Let’s just start things off here by sharing that and we’ll go from there:

“slipping” – Maggie and Gary go to great lengths to entertain an unexpected visitor; Regina fears Tyrell is moving too quickly with a new love interest, and Rome supports a student who is ready to reveal their truth on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

This is feels like one of those episodes where nothing goes quite like what you’d expect. We do think there’s probably some sort of shocking twist that emerges halfway through, but it’s hard to predict that in advance. Given that there are only a few episodes left, though, it feels pretty clear to us that something will unfold that could leave your jaw on the floor. Maybe the producers will wait for the finale to deliver that — let’s just hope there’s no cliffhanger and the show is canceled without any resolution…

Something else to be excited for here

David Giuntoli is directing! Just one week after Allison Miller is taking on the gig, the actor behind Eddie is doing the same thing. This is not David’s TV directorial debut, as he previously had this role back during an episode of Grimm.

