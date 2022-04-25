9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 16: Chad Lowe to play Owen’s brother!

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 has a big episode airing on Fox next week, and this is one that will allow for a far deeper exploration of Owen’s past.

How much so? Let’s just say that we’re going to be seeing both his estranged father and his brother! When it comes to the latter, Fox clearly had the perfect person in mind: Chad Lowe, Rob Lowe’s real-life brother. TVLine has confirmed this news — given that the two brothers don’t have the best history, there is going to be a lot of difficult stuff to mine through here. Chad Lowe has directed episodes of Lone Star in the past, but this is the first opportunity we’ve had to actually see him appear on-screen.

So what else is going to be coming up in this story? For a little more on that, we advise you to check out the full 9-1-1 season 3 episode 16 synopsis below:

Owen travels to Los Angeles to confront his estranged father and some painful childhood memories. Wyatt acts out and prompting Judd to take him to his family ranch where an emergency brings them closer to together in the all-new “Shift-Less” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 2 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-316) (TV-14 L, V)

Meanwhile, Robert Pine is going to be appearing in this episode as Owen’s father, and we’ll have to wait and see what some of the long-term ramifications are going to be here for the character. Given that this is pretty close to the end of the season, this tends to be when the most life-altering of events tend to take place. We’re prepared for that, just as we’re prepared for a number of other dramatic surprises across the board.

