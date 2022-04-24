Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz? There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to the Joseph Sikora series, especially given the way that season 1 ended.

So are we going to be seeing Tommy Egan back on the air, or on the Starz app, in the near future? Well, we’ve got some bad news to share within this piece…

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below to see what we thought on the season 1 finale. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are even more updates on the way.

The bad news that we have to report on right now is that there is no new installment tonight, and there also won’t be one for the foreseeable future. Last week’s season 1 episode 10 was the finale, and we’re now left on what is going to be a really long hiatus. We know that there is a season 2 renewal already ordered, just as we also know that Gary Lennon has been brought on board now as the showrunner. He was such a big architect in developing the Tommy character on the original series, and he can now do that all over again.

Our hope is that over the next few weeks, we’ll see some really great scripts penned for the new season as Tommy gears up for what could be one of the most chaotic battles of his life. Remember that he’s lost now his most valuable ally in Liliana, while he’s also at the center of a war between a divided Flynn family and the CBI. He’s going down a somewhat-new path separate from everything that happened with Dahlia, but where will it lead him? That remains one of the big mysteries.

It’s going to be a while until we learn the season 2 premiere date; maybe we’ll learn about it at some point this fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

What do you most want to see on Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Are you hoping that more new episodes will arrive in the new year? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







