Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale: Jesse Williams, Sarah Drew returning

If you weren’t excited already for the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale airing on May 26, here’s another reason to be. According to a report from Deadline, Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are going to be returning to the ABC series as Jackson and April. The two last appeared on the show together in season 17, right around the time that Jesse was set to leave the series.

So what brings them back now? It’s a curious question, though we know the two are working on the foundation as they try to not only revolutionize medicine, but provide opportunities to underserved communities all over the country. They are most likely connected to something happening back in Seattle, and it should be fun to see them have some scenes with old favorites.

Of course, we’re sure that there are going to be plenty of moments in here that cause some to speculate about a possible “Japril” spin-off show. We know there are people out there who want it, and neither Williams nor Drew have shut down the idea entirely. We know that Jesse is busy with Take Me Out at the moment, but who knows exactly what the future would hold here? They are two of the more popular characters within the world of the show.

There is a part of us that would love an update showing that these two are back together romantically, in addition to doing some of the world that they love. Even if they aren’t together, we just want the two of them to be happy. They have each gone through so much and when you consider that, the #1 thing that we’re hoping for is a chance to really see them happy. They deserve that opportunity, and we’re always happy to see them back.

