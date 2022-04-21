Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? More season 2 episode 16 chatter

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 2 episode 16 on the air sooner rather than later?

Given where we are in the story right now, it of course makes sense that we’d all want more! The story is in a chaotic place, as the lives of multiple characters somewhat hang in the balance. Are Jenny and Cassie going to make it out of the season alive? We’re inclined to think so, but we say that mostly as someone who has been watching them for a while and remains super-invested in their story.

Unfortunately, we have to come bearing some bad news now: The series remains on hiatus. It was off last week, and it’s going to continue to be off for a little while longer. The plan is for it to return on Thursday, May 5, which is where the first of the three final episodes of the season is going to air. We imagine that these episodes will be tied to one another in a big way, with characters taking big risks — especially when it comes to that cartel storyline.

there is also a lingering question beyond all of this as to whether or not a season 3 is going to happen. While the first part of season 1 proved to be a big-time ratings success story for the folks over at ABC, we have seen the numbers slip a great deal moving into this season. That does leave everything somewhat up in the air, and we are excited to learn precisely how everything will settle once the dust starts to clear.

If you love this show, we do have a feeling that you won’t be disappointed by what you see the rest of the way — it’s bound to be as big and crazy as ever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







