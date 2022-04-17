Call the Midwife season 11 episode 6 spoilers (PBS): Lucille’s devastation

As we prepare for Call the Midwife season 11 episode 6 on PBS next week, there’s one piece of advice we’d hand out. Go ahead and have all of your tissues at the ready, since you are going to need them a dozen times over. (Warning: There are spoilers ahead from episode 6; continue with that knowledge.)

As we prepare for this story, we know that a lot of it could be set around the devastating event that happened in Lucille’s life as she and Cyril have lost their unborn child. This is a devastating event that will alter the course of her life, and we imagine the situation is compounded in part by her career. While she does a fantastic thing in helping other mothers-to-be, it has to be hard to do this after suffering such a personal tragedy.

Yet, a big part of this episode is going to be set around her finding a way back to work, and we’d personally advise you for some very difficult things. The Call the Midwife season 11 episode 6 synopsis below offers more:

There are new beginnings at Nonnatus House. Sister Hilda runs a tight ship and Shelagh has joined the team to ease their busy workload. Lucille prepares for her first day back at work, but she is not coping well.

Will we see either Trixie or Nurse Crane in this particular episode? We wouldn’t have huge expectations, and we say that mostly because the story made a big deal out of their departures tonight. Yet, we wouldn’t move forward here with any assumption that either of them are gone for good, as there is always a chance they will turn back up later.

