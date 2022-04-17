NCIS season 19 episode 18: Wilmer Valderrama on huge Torres story

We already knew that NCIS season 19 episode 18 on Monday was going to be a huge story for one Nick Torres. Now, we’ve got further evidence of that very thing.

In a new post on Twitter, you can see Wilmer Valderrama share a sneak peek of his character alongside Dr. Grace Confalone — it’s one that we posted a couple of days back, and it’s the caption here that leaves us the most curious. In particular, he notes that “everything changes for Torres.”

So what does “everything” mean in this context? We hope that it’s a fairly seismic shift? It’s important to remember that for a show like NCIS, often one of the most important things is that characters stay rather stable from start to finish. There’s not exactly a big rush to show them evolving over time.

We don’t have any singular expectation as to what this big change is or really needs to be for the character. Instead, the only real thing we’re hoping for is that it allows us a chance to understand further who Nick is and who he wants to be moving forward. He deserves to be happy like everyone else, and ever since Bishop left it’s really felt like he’s found all of these different ways to torment himself. He does deserve a chance at something more, and maybe this episode puts him on the proper road.

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 19 episode 18?

How do you think that things are going to change for Nick Torres? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay here for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

