Is Audrey Esparza leaving Power Book IV: Force? Is Liliana dead?

Is Audrey Esparza leaving Power Book IV: Force following the events of the season 1 finale, and is the character of Liliana dead? We have a lot to get into here, but we can’t say that all of the news is of the positive variety.

With that in mind, we should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: Liliana seems to be gone. Pending some bizarre, otherworldly resurrection, the character is gone and that is it for the Blindspot alum.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below to see our new take on the show. We are going to be covering all things Power moving forward there, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s the best way to stay up-to-date.

We’ll admit that at the start of the season when Liliana first returned to the franchise, we wouldn’t have cared all that much if she lived. Yet, she became an unsung hero of season 1 and one of the best characters from top to bottom. She was funny, loyal, and there was actual chemistry with her and Tommy. Losing her was something that is hard to accept.

Yet, we also can’t say that we are THAT surprised. From the start, the idea of Force was to send Tommy out on his own to contend with a lot of new problems. The show actually moved quite quickly to give him a new ally and with that in mind, we can’t say that we’re shocked that there’s already an end to it. Esparza was never a series regular, so there was always a chance that her story wouldn’t end this way. Yet, we’re still disappointed thanks to how much fun she brought to the show from start to finish.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force, including our hopes for season 2

Are you shocked that Liliana died on the Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do this, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







