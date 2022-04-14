Walker season 2 episode 15 return date: A look at ‘Bygones’

Following tonight’s big episode on The CW, are you curious to learn the Walker season 2 episode 15 return date, or get more news on what’s ahead?

The first order of business here is, unfortunately, getting the bad news out of the way: The Jared Padalecki series is not going to be coming back next week. Instead, it is taking a one-week hiatus before making its grand return on Thursday, April 28. All things considered, this isn’t the worst hiatus in the world since we’ve seen longer ones already this season.

Also, we’re handling it all right knowing that there are some big stories coming, including one in “Bygones” that has our 100% attention already. For a few more details all about it, go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

CAGE RAGE – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs the help of someone from his past, but can they be trusted? Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) shows James (Coby Bell) and August (Kale Culley) a new way to deal with some of life’s frustrations. Phil Hardage directed the episode written by David James (#215). Original airdate 4/28/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We know that there are some more episodes coming after the fact this season also and for a lot of them, trust could be one of the fundamental stories. If you are someone like Cordell Walker, you need to find the right allies. The problems you’re taking on are often difficult and complex, and it’s important to know that there is a group who absolutely have your back. Otherwise, you are staring big trouble straight in the face at every turn.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 15?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







