New Amsterdam season 4: Are we getting 22 episodes?

We know that New Amsterdam season 4 is going to be back on NBC next week, but what about after the fact? How many episodes still remain?

In general these days, there is a lot of confusion over episode counts. Ever since the start of the global health crisis, there are a lot of networks and shows that have shifted away from the typical model. That often means 22 episodes a season, with shows like NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy getting a little more than that. Last year, only a small number of shows made it anywhere close to this mark.

The good news we can confirm today is that New Amsterdam will be very much one of these shows. In a new report over at TVLine, it was confirmed that the Ryan Eggold series will be producing the standard 22 episodes this season, and that there is going to be a special Monday airing on May 9. That will enable the show to get its entire order on the air prior to the end of May sweeps.

Getting this many episodes is especially comforting when you consider, of course, the fact that season 5 is going to be the final season. We want to get as many different stories as possible before we say goodbye, especially when you consider how much there still is to take on. Max Goodwin is currently doing what he can to oust Dr. Fuentes from her position at New Amsterdam, and this is what he needs in order to head back to London and pursue his joy with Dr. Sharpe. Doing this will not be easy, and of course there’s no real confirmation that it will even happen this season. We do need to be patient, but we are fairly confident there will be some happiness at the end of the story. New Amsterdam isn’t the sort of show that would bum us out at the end, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on New Amsterdam right now

What do you want to see on New Amsterdam season 4 the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are other updates the rest of the way and absolutely, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







