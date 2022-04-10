Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10 (finale): ‘Family Business’

As you prepare for Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10 next week on Starz, there are so many things to prepare for and dread. This is the epic finale, and this is where we’re expecting everything to hit the fan fully.

Just based on where things left off tonight, we’ve got a pretty good feeling that jaws are going to be on the ground by the time the end credits roll.

As we get more into this episode, it feels like the #1 thing to expect is a war like no other.

As we get more into this episode, it feels like the #1 thing to expect is a war like no other. Tommy has already sought protection from the Serbian mob, as he is realizing that there is a war coming his way now involving the Flynn family. Walter was able to manipulate Vic to get back on board, while Claudia found herself in the wrong place at the wrong time. She saw Tommy in a spot that made her think that all the speculation was in fact true, and she’s finally got a seat at the Flynn family table.

In this finale, Tommy will have to protect himself at all costs, but he also has some emotional struggles to think about here, as well. Consider that his brother JP just learned the truth about D-Mac, who is currently clinging to his life. Also, there’s that fear of Kate causing problems at just about any moment.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10?

How do you think this story will end, and are you hoping for some huge cliffhanger moving into season 2? Let us know right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — that is the #1 way to ensure you are up-to-date. (Photo: Starz.)

