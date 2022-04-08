Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 18: ‘Change the Game’

Want to learn more about what’s ahead on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 18? Let’s just say there is even more great, dramatic stuff ahead! The Christopher Meloni series is not about to stop firing on all cylinders, especially now that it is back from a brief, one-week hiatus.

What does stink at the moment, though, is how cryptic the show is being behind the scenes. Entering tonight’s new episode, there wasn’t any information out there about episode 18 other than that it’s airing next week and the title is “Change the Game.” Clearly, it was a deliberate move to keep most stuff under a heavy lock and key, and the reason for the secrecy is likely due to how much more serialized Organized Crime is in comparison to the other shows that are in the franchise. You don’t have to worry about this more or less with the flagship show or with SVU.

The biggest thing we can say: This case will continue to test Stabler, in do so in ways that we have not seen from him before.

