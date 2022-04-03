Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Is Tommy desperate?

Next week, Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 is going to air after a one-week hiatus. So what can you expect to see in “Trust”? How is Tommy Egan going to find himself facing a crisis moving forward? Just as you would expect, there is a lot of drama around the corner for Joseph Sikora’s character. He has to find a way to keep his drug business going despite more danger in every direction!

Oh, and did we mention there’s still a lot of heartache going on in this world? This is just what you’d probably expect given that we just saw Gloria killed off on this past episode.

Today, we’ve finally got the full Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 synopsis; take a look at that below:

Vic faces a devastating loss; Walter is ready to go to war and sends for heavy hitters; Tommy soon realizes he needs more power but is turned down by one of his closest allies and is forced to turn to an unlikely resource.

What is at the center of this story? Grief is one big part of it, but so is creativity and determination. Our #1 fear for Tommy is that right when he’s starting to get things going, his mom Kate is going to show up and wreck things. We know that she’s been in contact with JP, so why knows what sort of issues that is going to cause here long-term?

