Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz? Are we about to dive into some awesome stuff with season 1 episode 9?

What we know at the moment is rather simple: there is a lot to be excited about over the final two episodes of the season. Just think in terms of what’s been set up! JP just called up Kate Egan after Miriam’s death, and we’re pretty darn sure that Tommy is not going to be altogether thrilled about that. He knows how troublesome and toxic his mother can be, and there is a reasonably good chance that she turns back up now.

Unfortunately, here is where we share a little bit of the bad news: There is, after all, no new installment on the air tonight. You’re instead going to be stuck waiting until Sunday, April 10 at midnight to watch episode 9 (titled “Trust”) on the app — or until primetime to see it on Starz itself.

Beyond Tommy’s mother, you also better prepare yourselves for an epic showdown in the streets of Chicago. With Jenard bringing his associates from Gary up to the Windy City, the goal here is to take as much Dahlia as possible. We imagine that they will stop at nothing in order to make some stuff happen here, which is simultaneously exciting and nerve-wrecking all at once. It’s pretty perfect in the end for the penultimate episode of the season, given that it’s probably setting the stage for some other crazy stuff coming down the road.

Where do you think that things are going to go moving into Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9?

Are you sad that there is no new episode to check out tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

