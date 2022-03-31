Walker season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Prepare for ‘One Good Thing’

Want to get some more news when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 13? We’re going to get a new episode next week in “One Good Thing” that on the surface, could prove itself to be very-much interesting. It’s a story where Walker and Cassie are going to work together to lend Bonham a helping hand in a desperate time, and there is no guarantee that this will be enough.

This could be not be easiest time in the world for Cordell, but the same goes for everyone around him. We’ve seen the archetype of the lone-wolf guy in law enforcement before, and we’re very-much grateful at this point that the show is not going in this particular direction.

For a few more bits and pieces of info now, we suggest that you go ahead and read the full Walker season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY – While Geri (Odette Annable) does her best to keep the Walker family’s collective chins up, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Perez) look for any clues to help Bonham in his hour of need. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode directed by Brett VanderBos & Brandon Willer (#213). Original airdate 4/7/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This could be one of those episodes that solidifies even further the dynamic between Walker and Cassie and at this point, we welcome that. She’s still fairly new to the world and we know that she stands to bring a lot to it! There’s a lot to be more and more excited about here over time.

