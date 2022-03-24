Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? What about both SVU and Organized Crime later on in the night? The network has no doubt built a formidable three-show lineup over the past several weeks and from what we can tell, they’ve got a simple objective to program the three shows alongside each other as much as possible. If one is new, the other two probably are. Meanwhile, if one’s in reruns, the same is probably going to be that way across the board.

Ultimately, here is the situation we are looking at in this case: There is no new episode of any of these shows on the air tonight. We’re in the midst of a two-week hiatus, and the plan for the time being is for Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime to all come back on April 7. From there, we imagine we’ll see a number of episodes through the rest of the spring and leading up to finales. We can’t guarantee a new one every week, but we could be moving closer to that direction.

While you prepare for these particular episodes to air, why not go ahead and get excited courtesy of the attached synopses for all three shows?

Law & Order season 21 episode 5, “Free Speech” – 04/07/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a congressional candidate. ADAs Price and Maroun contend with an extremist plot hellbent on thwarting the candidate’s agenda by any means necessary. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 17, “Once Upon a Time in El Barrio” – 04/07/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Velasco asks Benson for help finding three girls who were trafficked from his hometown to New York City. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 17, “Can’t Knock the Hustle” – 04/07/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A new ADA on the case urges the task force to flip a member of the brotherhood to get the evidence they need. Stabler must come to terms with the legacy his father left him. Bell and Nova’s worlds start to overlap in more ways than one. TV-14

