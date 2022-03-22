Is How I Met Your Father new this week on Hulu? Season 2 hopes

Is How I Met Your Father new this week on Hulu? Are we going to be getting back into this show’s crazy world and get new wrinkles to Sophie’s epic love story?

We came to really love this show over the past several weeks, so it certainly goes without saying that we’d love to have more of it almost immediately. Unfortunately, that’s just not something that will be going down. Last week was the huge season 1 finale and with that, we’ve got questions about the romantic futures of so many different characters. (For the record, though, we are still reeling from that surprise appearance from Cobie Smulders as Robin, as well.)

So what do we know about season 2 so far? For starters, that is 100% a sure thing that is going to happen. Not only that, but it’s also been confirmed there will be 20 episodes on the way! For everyone out there who thought that the first season of the show was a little bit short, here’s the good news you’ve been waiting for.

Unfortunately, you are probably going to be waiting a good while to see the series back. We’d hope that more could be ready by the fall, but we’re well-aware at this point that the ball is in Hulu’s court on all of this. They can figure out whatever they want with this show, and a lot of it could depend heavily on when some scripts could be ready and beyond just that, when production officially kicks off. Just know there’s a lot more of this journey still to come, and the return of Ian in the finale could shake things up for Sophie in a big way!

