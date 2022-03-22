The Good Doctor season 5 episode 12 promo: Shaun & Lea’s ‘dry spell’

Are you curious to learn more about The Good Doctor season 5 episode 12? Rest assured, we’re getting another big episode next week! While sitting through that super-long break over the winter was tough, isn’t it nice that we’re on the other side of it? It means that we’re getting fewer breaks in the action now and we’re totally happy about that.

So what does the future hold for “Dry Spell”? There was no synopsis released in advance of tonight’s episode airing, but the promo did give us a little bit of insight.

For Shaun and Lea, we hoped that the road was set for some other great things in the near future. Who else loved that proposal scene we got tonight? While they were technically already engaged, it was rather nice to see the two of them so inspired after everything that Shaun went through with his patient tonight.

Now, we’re moving from drama to comedy. One of the central plot points moving into the next new episode is the fact that the two have not been intimate in nine days. With that in mind, we’re seeing both of them try their best in order to be creative here. Shaun is going to try and give Lea a massage, only for her to fall asleep midway through. Meanwhile, the attempt to be spontaneous at work doesn’t end up going great, either.

We’re sure that there will be a serious moment or two in this episode but, for now, the writers are leaning into comedy here — and, from our vantage point, it’s nice to see things shaken up here and there! This is certainly not an episode we expected to see in advance…

