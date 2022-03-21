Is The Cleaning Lady new tonight on Fox? Is there a lot to look forward to when it comes to Thony’s future?

We’ve said it in the past, but it bears repeating that this may very well be the sleeper hit of the TV season. While its ratings were not through the roof by any measure, it performed far better than Fox’s two new fall dramas in The Big Leap and Our Kind of People. It also surpassed early expectations more than a pair of other midseason shows in ABC’s Promised Land and CBS’ Good Sam, and it did this without having much in the way of familiar faces in the cast.

The only bad news that we have to share today is rather simple: There is no new episode tonight. We’re coming off of the end of the season. The finale definitely left with a huge cliffhanger, as Marco took baby Luca. This is going to give Thony a whole new mission and we imagine that this will be a big-time focus in a season 2 premiere.

So are we going to get more of the show? While nothing is 100% at the moment, all early indications suggest we are heading in that direction. Fox is going to need more programming this coming season with them losing their NFL package to Amazon and because of that, it feels like shows like this and The Resident are even more secure than they would otherwise be. We would expect formal news on the renewal to come by early May; at that point, Fox will start to be thinking about their fall schedule and there is no real reason to make anyone wait any longer.

