Chicago Med season 7 episode 17 return date for Nick Gehlfuss, cast

Following tonight’s episode, are you curious to learn the Chicago Med season 7 episode 17 return date at NBC? Have no fear, as we’re more than happy to share some more insight.

The first order of business here, unfortunately, does have to be sharing some of the bad news. After all, we aren’t going to be seeing a new episode on the air tonight! The plan instead seems to be putting things on hold until we get around to Wednesday, April 6 at the earliest. We know that there are repeats currently scheduled for each of the next two weeks.

So what gives with this? A lot of it is tied simply to NBC wanting to have a big chunk of Chicago-themed episodes for the end of the season. This is when the ratings matter the most, and this also gives the post-production team all of the necessary time in order to properly wrap up some of these stories. It’s a necessary thing for them, even if it is an unfortunate thing for us as a viewer right now. After all, at the time of this writing we don’t exactly have a lot of additional news as to what is coming up.

In addition to a new video preview, we’re hoping also to get some more details about what’s coming up story-wise before too long. We know already that there will be an opportunity to see Brian Tee back as Ethan before too long, and we’re hoping that along with him comes an opportunity to see a lot of nostalgia and some great cases that get to the heart of who these doctors are. While there has been a lot of that this season already, there’s no denying that the whole show has felt a little different this year. That’s largely the result of the enormous cast turnover we’ve seen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 episode 17 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more updates on the series and what’s next. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







