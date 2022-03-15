Ted Lasso season 3 spoilers: Are we going to get some origin stories?

For those who did not hear the news as of late, Ted Lasso season 3 is currently in production! There is a lot to be excited about with that. Of course, there’s also a lot still under a heavy veil.

No one could have expected this show becoming the international smash that it now is. It’s one of the most-watched comedies out there and it’s only gotten better with each passing episode. Given that the seasons are fairly short and there’s also a chance season 3 is the final one, that doesn’t allow for a lot of room to explore a TON of different things.

Nonetheless, it DOES seem like we’re going to get some backstory on at least a few characters coming up down the road — take, for example, the relationship that existed between Rebecca and Rupert. Speaking (via Deadline) while at a SWSW event celebrating the show, actor and executive producer Brendan Hunted that “we might see more of people’s origin stories in season three.”

At this point, much of the story for season 3 is planned out. We know that AFC Richmond is now back in the Premier League, where they have a chance to really make a name for themselves like never before. While Ted may be no expert at football, his players love him — also, Beard’s come to understand it more and Roy Kent is a living legend. The main adversary at this point has to be Nate, who took a role at a rival club with all of his plans and resentment.

One other question we’re wondering big time is if Ted heads back to America at the end of this season. For now, that feels like the most realistic way that this story ends — we know it’s hard for him being away from his son and that life.

