9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 10 promo: Concern over Capt. Tatum?

When 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 10 comes to Fox this Monday, it will be bringing with it more concern. In particular, we mean this when it comes to Captain Tatum and questions over whether or not he is truly qualified to still do his job.

To get a better sense of this, all you have to do is look at the attached promo for “Parental Guidance.” This makes it seem like we have a really intense episode coming up, especially in the event there is someone compromised trying to lead a team. There’s some irony that this is coming after what we just saw with Paul, who was someone potentially endangering himself going out into the field with his condition. Here, Tatum could be leading others into some trouble unless the right conversations are had around them.

Is this episode going to be one of the most balanced of the season in terms of character stories? We can’t rule that out. Some of the criticism that has been out there for the season so far relates to how much screen time has been given to Owen in relation to the rest of the cast. This is no shade to Rob Lowe or his performance, which is often great. We just want to see a lot of other characters also have their own moments to shine! Since we’re in the middle of the season, this does seem like a pretty good time to make it happen.

Remember that Monday night’s Lone Star is also arriving in a pretty interesting spot. It will be accompanied by the finale of The Cleaning Lady and not too long after that, we’re going to see the return of the original show! That’s certainly been a long time coming right?

