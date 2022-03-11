Big Brother Canada 10 alum Ika and Demetres get engaged!

In the early minutes on Big Brother Canada 10 we were promised some sort of big relationship-based news from within the show family. Rest assured, we got that courtesy of Ika and Demetres!

For those who do not remember, the two first met back on season 5 of the Global series, where they became one of the most formidable duos in the history of the show. How this segment came about tonight was all sorts of adorable. Ika went to the house, prior to the move-in, under the guise of filming a segment about a house tour. What happened instead was Demetres staged the perfect proposal moment. He wanted to do it in the place that they first met, and the two of them allowed this to be on TV tonight. Some of the houseguests this season even got to see it, which had to be a nice break from the rampant paranoia and overall craziness that can happen within the house.

In the aftermath of the big proposal, we gotta give production credit for lending a helping hand. How endearing was this? As cheesy as showmances often are (and it IS easy to make fun of them a lot of the time), Ika and Demetres are a prime example that relationships can work outside the game just like they do inside the game. They can be an inspiration-of-sorts for some showmances who are actually interested in making things work long-term. It definitely does take a lot of work!

Congratulations to the happy couple! Now, we all need to find a way to conspire to get Ika back on another season — can we have a US vs. Canada or something? She’s one of the most consistently entertaining players this game has ever seen. (Heck, Survivor casts Canadian players now — why not?)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What did you think about the HoH winner today on Big Brother Canada 10?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







