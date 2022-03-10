Walker season 2 episode 12 return date for Jared Padalecki, cast

After tonight’s episode comes and goes on The CW, do you want to know the Walker season 2 episode 12 return date? When will the story continue for Pared Padalecki and the rest of the cast?

As you are probably aware at this moment, there is a good bit of story left to be told this season. Unfortunately, you’re going to be forced to wait a little while for some of it. Due mostly to the presence of the NCAA Tournament / the network not wanting to compete with that, Walker will be off the air until at least Thursday, March 31. That will give production a chance to get even further ahead of the game, while it will also allow the series to preserve some episodes for when they matter the most: Later in the spring, or May to be specific.

Unfortunately at the time of this writing there is no further information as to what lies ahead, but expect the same emphasis on action and family drama that we’ve seen for the past season and a half.

One of the things we are left wondering at the moment is whether or not we’re going to see a full season 3 renewal by the time the show comes back. It goes without saying that we’d love to see it, but we’re also well-aware right now that things are pushed back for a wide array of reasons. The #1 seems to be the potential sale of The CW. We typically know at this point some shows that are coming back and unfortunately, we’re in a holding pattern. There’s at least a partial chance we’re going to be in this particular spot until we get into April.

