Survivor 42 spotlight: What is Rocksroy Bailey’s gameplan?

Is Rocksroy Bailey going to be a major force to be reckoned with on Survivor 42? Based on the information we have, we’d say he’s a player you can never rule out. He’s smart, savvy, and he understands what to do in this game.

Also, he seems to understand that there are levels to what you need to do in order to win — it’s not just about winning challenges or being an asset in the early going.

Rocksroy is a 44-year old stay-at-home dad originally from Brooklyn, and just can tell in his casting videos that he’s got a great sense of humor and a good sense of what he wants to do. He wants to show his value around camp in the early going, and also work to compensate for his weaknesses whenever he can. (He compares himself to the second iteration of John Cochran for that very reason.)

There are some intangible qualities to being a great player that are somewhat hard to define, and we think that Rocksroy does have some of them. Take, for example, a significant amount of life experience. This is someone who has traveled to over 20 countries and worked hard to be the first in his immigrant family to graduate from a four-year college. He’ll be competitive, but we don’t think he’ll ever be so aggressive that he paints a target on his back.

Is there any trouble spot for him?

He may almost be a tad too charismatic for his own good. He’s extremely charismatic and he’s got a great story — these are the sort of things that could make someone a threat at the end of the game. Yet, Cochran managed to overcome some of what made him a threat by winning challenges and having loyal allies. Rocksroy could very much do a similar thing.

