Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Is the Jared Padalecki series coming back on the air to go alongside another show in Legacies? With the latter coming back, it makes sense for us to get a one-two punch of both shows … right?

Well, maybe it just so happens to make TOO much sense. There is no new episode of Walker tonight and instead, we’ll be waiting until March 3 to see the show back with regular installments. What’s so interesting about the first one back (titled “Nudge”) is that we’re going to be seeing the debut of Ashley Reyes. She’s going to be a significant part of the show moving forward, and will help to fill at least some of the void left by the departure of Micki (Lindsey Morgan).

To get a few more updates now on what the future holds for Walker, go ahead and check out the two synopses below!

Season 2 episode 10, “Nudge” – CORDELL GETS SOME ASSISTANCE ON A NEW CASE – A feisty officer Perez (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Cordell (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect. Trey (Jeff Pierre) offers to help Liam (Keegan Allen) with a project. Meanwhile, Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) is struggling with his feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson). Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Casey Fisher (#210). Original airdate 3/3/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 11, “Boundaries” – BONHAM AND ABELINE COME CLEAN ABOUT SECRETS FROM THE PAST – When confronted by the Davidsons, Liam (Keegan Allen) shares an old land survey which could spell trouble for the Walker family, and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) reveals one truth from the past while covering up another. Meanwhile, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) has news of his own he would like to share with the family if he can get the chance. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#211). Original airdate 3/10/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

