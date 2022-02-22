Consider this one of the biggest 9-1-1: Lone Star shockers that we’ve had so far: Not only is Gwyn gone, but it feels pretty darn permanent!

Despite being a recurring player on the Fox series in the past, Monday night’s new episode featured a stunning decision to kill Lisa Edelstein’s character — and have it happen off-screen! We just saw her earlier this season and yet, the phone call came in at the end of the episode. This is the reason why Owen and TK are going to be traveling up to New York.

Now, we should note that with Gwyn, this was always a possibility. Edelstein was never a series regular so there was not any long-term stability in this role. Did we still think there was a lot to explore here? Absolutely. Her death puts Owen and TK both in a position where they have to reflect on their past in a sudden and very-painful way.

The other thing we’re stunned about is that Lone Star would want to get rid of a performer this accomplished. Maybe there are great stories planned because of this, but don’t you want to feature Edelstein as often as possible? We’d think that this would be a priority.

Hey, if the goal here was producers making sure we’re constantly on our toes, mission accomplished? It may have also been a priority to kill someone off at this point after not killing some people off earlier this season in the ice storm. If a show like this never makes that move, then danger starts to feel a little less dangerous. (Of course, it’s not like we were given all that much of an advance warning here at all!)

