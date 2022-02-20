Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Following this long and painful hiatus, are we finally at a point where this series is back on the air? If you’re curious about that very thing and want an answer, we’re more than happy to lend a helping hand.

So where do we begin here? We suppose the first natural thing is to just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. We are close to the end of this extended break, but we’re not quite there yet. Tonight marks the closing ceremonies for the Winter Olympics and after that, Queen Latifah and the cast will come back on Sunday, February 27. In general, we expect a good many stories through the remainder of the season.

Luckily, we know already that the series is going to be returning with a bang! The next episode carries with it the title of “Legacy,” and the full synopsis for season 2 episode 10 below gives us a good sense of where things could be going from here:

“Legacy” – McCall joins forces with Jessie Cook (Jada Pinkett Smith), a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Having the Tulsa massacre be a big part of this episode is incredibly important. Until recently with shows like this and Watchmen, this was a tragic event that failed to receive proper attention in the history books. This show can be important both for telling great stories in the present, but also occasionally shedding some light on big events from the past.

