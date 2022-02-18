NCIS season 19 episode 13 spoilers: A big moment for Torres ahead?

We know that NCIS season 19 episode 13 has been teased as a big story for Jimmy Palmer, but rest assured, he’s far from the only character to get a spotlight!

Given that this past episode (airing last month) was a huge one for Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, it only makes sense that this character continue to grow and evolve. He was struggling in the aftermath of losing Gibbs (and we also presume Ellie), but he may be allowing himself to open up a little bit more. We’re all for that, just as we’re all for this character continuing to change over time.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Brian Dietzen (who co-wrote episode 13, titled “The Helpers”) indicates that this story presents “a next step in [Torres’] journey,” in particular as Nick helps to look after Jimmy’s daughter Victoria while the medical examiner is thrown into a dangerous position. Brian also notes that “Wilmer just kind of knocks it out of the park … There are a couple of moments that definitely got me, you know?”

So what is the endgame for all of this with Torres? That’s one of the things we’re excited to see near the end of this season. Maybe it’s as simple as him spending more time with the team away from work; or, maybe he recognizes that it is the right time to open himself up romantically. There are a lot of different avenues that the show could take and we’re interested already in seeing a lot of that unfold.

