Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Eviction, endgame plans (day 23)

We’re less than a week away now from the end of Celebrity Big Brother 3 and of course with that, we’re getting a sense of how everyone is plotting for the end.

Let’s start with what’s going to happen at the next eviction. Will Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate really go back on their previous deal and evict Carson Kressley next? It does seem that way. He’s considered too much of a threat and at this point, his fate in the game feels more or less sealed.

So what about beyond this? Miesha and Todrick have already spoken about getting Lamar Odom out next — even though he hasn’t won anything, they’re still somewhat worried about him. They’re also considering taking out Todd Bridges and may go that route even over Lamar, just because he could do well in comps that they won’t. They’d love to go to the final three with Cynthia Bailey given that she hasn’t won much. Is this a great strategy for them? We’re not so sure. Cynthia has many fans outside the game at this point and she could seemingly beat either one of them in the final two — though really, there’s a chance anyone left could beat Todrick and maybe even Miesha. They kinda have to take each other to the end to have a shot. (At this point, Todrick’s probably not getting many votes, and understandably so based on his behavior in the game.)

Meanwhile, the idea for Lamar and Todd seems to be taking out Todrick next, but that’s going to be tough since Todd can’t play in the next HoH. Cynthia would probably nominate Miesha and Todrick — we’d personally take out Miesha before him, largely because it’s already been established that he’s not winning this game.

