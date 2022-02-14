1883 season 1 episode 9 spoilers: A shocking battle in ‘Racing Clouds’

Today Paramount+ revealed some of the first information about 1883 season 1 episode 9, and this could be an episode that gets everyone shaking in their boots.

So what can we say about it first and foremost? We presume it’s best to start with the title: “Racing Clouds.” When we think about that, personally the first image that comes into our head is an attempt to avoid a storm. With that being said, though, this title may not be designed to be taken literally. There could be more of an interpretative meaning here as we see some of these characters do what they can in order to avoid danger and carnage.

Unfortunately, we don’t get a sense that they will be able to do that; the 1883 season 1 episode 9 synopsis may be short, but it’s certainly effective in terms of getting its message across:

A misunderstanding leads to a battle with serious consequences.

It’s important to remember here that 1883 season 1 episode 9 is the last one before the finale. This is a spot where more and more cable shows are delivering some of their biggest surprises. We often think of it through the lens of Game of Thrones, who delivered a number of emotional wallops leading into their finales. This gives them a full episode to deal with the aftermath and sometimes, we tend to think that is absolutely needed.

In the case of this show, we’d say to be prepared for a major character to die. We know that we’ve already lost someone important in Ennis, but remember that this is a brutal story about a difficult journey. It’s easy to imagine that a number of familiar faces are not going to make it to the end. (As if Elsa hadn’t gotten through enough already as of late, right?)

