4400 season 1 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: ‘Present is Prologue’

4400 season 1 episode 13 is airing on The CW next week, and we don’t have to go out on a limb here to say this one is big. “Present is Prologue” is the all-important season 1 finale! This is where a lot of the drama around the returned will come to a head, and where the collective group is going to find themselves in enormous danger.

If you’re curious enough to get a handful of early details, we suggest that you read the full 4400 season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – Tensions rise as an attack is made on the Bois Blanc, putting everyone’s life in danger. Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Logan (Cory Jeacoma) do their best to keep Hayden (AMARR) safe, while Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) and Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) try to reason with Manny (guest star Calvin Seabrooks). Meanwhile, Mildred (Autumn Best) still believes her sister can be saved and LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) takes to the streets in an effort to end the threat against the 4400. The series also stars TL Thompson, Ireon Roach and Derrick A. King. Cheryl Dune directs the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Sunil Nayar (#113). Original airdate 2/14/2022. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So are we going to see an element of closure to any of these stories? More than likely, no. The original version of The 4400 on USA lasted several seasons and in a perfect world, we tend to think that the same exact thing is going to happen here. Of course, we say this being well aware that 4400 at The CW could get canceled. Its ratings are not through the roof and more than that, the network is facing a potential sale. We’re not sure that anyone can sit around and say with 100% confidence that they know what is going to happen in the future.

