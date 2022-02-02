The Goldbergs season 9 episode 14 return date hopes at ABC

After tonight’s new episode, it of course makes sense to want The Goldbergs season 9 episode 14 return date at ABC. So when will it be, and what sort of stories could be coming up moving forward? Let’s tackle these questions one by one.

First and foremost, let’s begin with the news that you’ll be waiting a good while to see the next installment of the comedy arrive. Because of the Winter Olympics, there isn’t going to be a new episode until at least Wednesday, February 23. Because that episode is still so far away, unfortunately it’s a little too early to have details on it. More than likely, those will start to surface at some point over the next couple of weeks.

At this point, the thing we’re honestly more curious about is what the long-term future is going to be for a show like The Goldbergs. Remember for a moment here that there is no season 10 renewal at ABC, and then you also have to take the exit of Jeff Garlin into consideration. Given that so much of this show over the years has been about family, can it really move forward without one of the family members turning up? That’s at least something to think about. We’re sure that the writers have already figured out at least some of this.

Regardless of the strangeness behind the scenes these days, rest assured that The Goldbergs will still be bringing a lot of its signature humor to the table moving forward. That’s something that you can be 100% sure of for the time being.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Goldbergs season 4 episode 14?

Are you sad to be waiting for so long in order to see it, and do you have any specific hopes for what could be coming next?

