The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Clayton Echard, a roast, and a 2-on-1

Today ABC unveiled some new details on The Bachelor episode 5 and when it comes to dates, it feels like the show is doing its best to play some of the hits. Take, for example, the football date from earlier this week. Or, the opportunity to do another roast. We’ve seen these sort of comedy dates in the past and, more often than not, at least one person takes it too far. We expect that to be the case again here, but why not see how it plays out?

In the full The Bachelor episode 5 synopsis below, you can get more details on the dates, including an appearance from legendary comic Russell Peters (he’s HUGE in Canada) and also the return of the two-on-one date:

Week five starts off with a splash when Clayton and one lucky woman head to Galveston, Texas, for a high-stakes date all about pleasure. Later, at the cocktail party, Clayton learns the cause of the palpable tension in the house is really one woman; but when confronted, she gives an award-worthy apology performance that might just be enough to keep her around. Then, it’s time to go international! In Toronto, Canada, one lucky lady takes her relationship with Clayton to new heights and those on the group date take some heat from comedy legend Russell Peters – and each other – during The Bachelor Ultimate Roast! But who will get the last laugh when Shanae and Genevieve are given the infamous two-on-one date? Find out on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

A part of us wishes that Elizabeth was still around for the two-on-one but given what Genevieve has said about Shanae already, she should be a worthy substitute. We think there’s a good chance Shanae goes here — we’ve seen a lot of other “villain” people sent out the door at about this time.

